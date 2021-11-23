Left Menu

Maha: Jharkhand man wanted for murder nabbed in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:00 IST
Maha: Jharkhand man wanted for murder nabbed in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A man wanted in a murder case in Jharkhand was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from crime unit-1 laid a trap and nabbed Tejnarayan Prasad from Naupada area of the city on Monday, the official said.

Prasad, a resident of Barkatta in Harsiddhi of Jharkhand's Hazaribaugh district, had been absconding since last year, and an offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against him with Barkatta police station, he said. Prasad was presented in court on Tuesday and a transit remand custody was obtained so that he can be sent to Jharkhand, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021