Maha: Jharkhand man wanted for murder nabbed in Thane

A man wanted in a murder case in Jharkhand was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from crime unit-1 laid a trap and nabbed Tejnarayan Prasad from Naupada area of the city on Monday, the official said.

Prasad, a resident of Barkatta in Harsiddhi of Jharkhand's Hazaribaugh district, had been absconding since last year, and an offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against him with Barkatta police station, he said. Prasad was presented in court on Tuesday and a transit remand custody was obtained so that he can be sent to Jharkhand, the official added.

