Two killed in clash over land dispute in UP

Two brothers were shot dead and six people injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

There was a long-standing dispute between the family of the deceased and their neighbour in Chakra Nonar village under the Barhaj police station limits, they said.

On Tuesday, there was a verbal spat between the two sides which escalated rapidly and shots were fired, Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra said.

Kokil Yadav (40) and Ramesh Yadav (39) died of bullet injuries on the spot and six people were hospitalised, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to ward off any trouble, the SP added.

