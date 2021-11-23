Left Menu

Man held for duping car owners by renting, mortgaging vehicles in Mumbai

The fraud came to light when two people approached the police with a complaint that the accused was not paying rent or returning their car, he said. The police have recovered two cars from the accused, the official said, adding that the man has been booked under section 406 breach of trust of the IPC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:23 IST
Man held for duping car owners by renting, mortgaging vehicles in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping owners of used cars by mortgaging their vehicles in suburban Oshiwara here, police said on Tuesday.

The Oshiwara police arrested Sanjay Senani, who used to rent used cars and later allegedly mortgaged them to earn quick money, an official said. The fraud came to light when two people approached the police with a complaint that the accused was not paying rent or returning their car, he said. The police have recovered two cars from the accused, the official said, adding that the man has been booked under section 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021