Man held for duping car owners by renting, mortgaging vehicles in Mumbai

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping owners of used cars by mortgaging their vehicles in suburban Oshiwara here, police said on Tuesday.

The Oshiwara police arrested Sanjay Senani, who used to rent used cars and later allegedly mortgaged them to earn quick money, an official said. The fraud came to light when two people approached the police with a complaint that the accused was not paying rent or returning their car, he said. The police have recovered two cars from the accused, the official said, adding that the man has been booked under section 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)