PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and praised him for "his impeccable knowledge on parliamentary procedures".
"Birthday greetings to LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His impeccable knowledge on Parliamentary procedures and the manner in which he conducts proceedings are widely respected. He is making noteworthy efforts to raise Parliamentary discourse. Praying for his long life," tweeted PM Modi.
Birla is is the 17th and current Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He serves as a Member of Parliament for the Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan. (ANI)
