Former KPCC chief approaches Kerala HC against state govt's decision to increase liquor outlets

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President VM Sudheeran on Tuesday filed a review petition in the Kerala High Court against the state government's decision to increase the number of liquor outlets in the state.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President VM Sudheeran on Tuesday filed a review petition in the Kerala High Court against the state government's decision to increase the number of liquor outlets in the state. The review petition reads, "the State Government is increasing the number of outlets under the guise of the court's intervention in the contempt case."

The excise commissioner earlier informed the Kerala High Court that the State Government is considering a proposal to open 175 more retail liquor outlets in the state. A report submitted by the excise commissioner to the court said long queues in front of liquor outlets is due to the low number of outlets in the state when compared to the population. This was while considering a petition regarding the non-implementation of the Court's order to provide a dignified way to citizens to purchase liquor from Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets. (ANI)

