Three people with links to Lashkar arrested for killing salesman in Srinagar

Three people with links to the Lashkar-e-Toiba have been arrested for allegedly killing a salesman working for a Kashmiri Pandit businessman here earlier this month, police said on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

Terrorists killed civilian Ibrahim Ahmad, a salesman at Sandeep Mawa's shop, near the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar in the second week of November, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the Maharaj Gunj police station, and a special investigation team was constituted to investigate the crime, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, officers learnt about the involvement of Lone, Shah and Dar in the terror crime, he said.

''They were subsequently arrested in the instant case, and during questioning, they confessed that they were involved in the commission of the crime,'' the spokesperson added.

Preliminary investigations revealed all three are linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and that they executed the attack on the directions of their handler from across the border, he said.

''It was further revealed that the arrested trio have been in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers for the last four months. On their disclosure, the weapon of offence – a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition – and other incriminating materials, including a grenade, have been recovered,'' the official said.

The car which was used by the trio in the commission of the crime has also been seized, he added.

