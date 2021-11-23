US Domestic News Roundup: Members of beloved 'Dancing Grannies' among dead in Wisconsin parade; White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Members of beloved 'Dancing Grannies' among dead in Wisconsin parade

Four of the five people killed by an SUV racing through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday were affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a beloved pompom-thrusting dance troupe, according to a local newspaper. Ginny Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, were members, while Wilhelm Hospel, 81, helped the group, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.

Georgia jury set to begin deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery killing

A Georgia jury is set on Tuesday to begin deliberating the fate of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who prosecutors say was out for a Sunday afternoon run. After a two-week trial, prosecutors are slated to deliver two hours of closing arguments before the case goes to the jury.

In Arbery case, shooter failed to follow training - instructors

Travis McMichael, a defendant in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, says he followed firearms training when he fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man. Many U.S. gun instructors disagree. McMichael testified last week that he drew on his U.S. Coast Guard training by levelling a shotgun at Arbery to make him "back off." But gun professionals interviewed by Reuters said he broke a basic tenet: Never point a gun at anyone, let alone shoot them, unless you are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

'We all talk about it': Georgia community on edge ahead of verdict in Arbery killing

Henry Johnson, 60, can often be found weightlifting in the garage of his home near Brunswick, Georgia. When people walk by his house and ask, "Did you see today? Do you know what happened?" he knows immediately what they are talking about. At church services, at neighborhood cookouts and on morning walks, conversation is dominated by one topic: the murder trial of three white men who saw a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, running through their neighborhood in February 2020, chased him in their trucks and shot him dead after a brief struggle.

With U.S. inventories tight, 'Black Friday' drags through November

Facing scarce year-end inventories and a shortage of workers, retailers are turning "Black Friday" into a month-long event. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said on Monday it had already started "Black Friday" discounts , such as $30 off AirPods and KidKraft dollhouses. Walmart, whose stores will be closed on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row, said it would only offer the same discounts in stores on Friday.

Biden will travel to Nantucket on Tuesday to celebrate Thanksgiving with family

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will travel to Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, on Tuesday to spend Thanksgiving with their family, resuming a decades-long tradition that was interrupted last year due to the pandemic. Biden has celebrated Thanksgiving on Nantucket nearly every year since 1975. The island, about 30 miles (48 km) south by ferry from Cape Cod, has long been a favored vacation spot of the wealthy, though more during the summer months than Thanksgiving.

In U.S. Supreme Court case, the past could be the future on abortion

Just months before she was set to start law school in the summer of 1973, Barbara Phillips was shocked to learn she was pregnant. Then 24, she wanted an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court had legalized abortion nationwide months earlier with its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. But abortions were not legally available at the time in Mississippi, where she lived in the small town of Port Gibson.

U.S. not heading toward COVID lockdown, White House says

The United States does not need to impose a lockdown or shut down its economy to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will rely on other tools, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday. "We are not headed in that direction. We have the tools to accelerate the path out of this pandemic; widely available vaccinations, booster shots, kid shots, therapeutics," Zients told reporters at a White House briefing.

U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it issued subpoenas to Alex Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, and Roger Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump. The committee also issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from Dustin Stockton, a political activist linked to longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and Stockton's fiancee, Jennifer Lawrence.

