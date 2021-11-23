Left Menu

Bike-borne snatchers who targeted weddings held after encounter with cops in Noida

They had snatched a bag from a person in the procession which had some cash in it and fled the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida Ranvijay Singh said.An investigation was taken up and the duo traced.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:53 IST
Bike-borne snatchers who targeted weddings held after encounter with cops in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne snatchers who allegedly targeted wedding processions in the Delhi-NCR for valuables were held on Tuesday in Noida after a gunfight with police, officials said.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire in the Sector 58 police station area, they said.

''On November 19, a wedding procession in Noida was targeted by the duo who were on a red motorcycle. They had snatched a bag from a person in the procession which had some cash in it and fled the spot,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

''An investigation was taken up and the duo traced. It was found that they are part of a notorious gang involved in several snatching cases in the Delhi-NCR. They have been booked under the Gangsters Act,'' Singh said.

The Noida Police got tipped off about their movement here on Tuesday morning, and accordingly, they were tracked down but an encounter broke out in which one of the accused got shot, he said.

Both were eventually arrested, the officer said, identifying them as Sonu, alias Sant Kumar, and Rahul Kashyap of the Khoda area of Ghaziabad.

The police said the duo confessed that they targeted wedding processions for cash and shared the loot.

Two illegal firearms, along with some ammunition, have been seized from them and their motorcycle impounded, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021