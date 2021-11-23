Left Menu

Pope sends condolences for car attack on U.S. Christmas parade

"He joins you in asking the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good," it said. The suspect in the Sunday attack, Darrell Brooks, 39, faces five counts of first-degree homicide. He was out on bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation earlier that day, police said.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:00 IST
Pope sends condolences for car attack on U.S. Christmas parade
Pope Francis, in a condolence message for an attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin https://www.reuters.com/world/us/five-dead-dozens-injured-after-suv-plows-into-wisconsin-christmas-parade-2021-11-22 that left five dead and dozens injured after a man deliberately drove his car into a Christmas parade, said he hoped spiritual strength would triumph over violence. A message sent in his name by the Vatican secretary of state to the Roman Catholic bishop of Milwaukee on Tuesday said the pope wanted to assure his closeness to all affected.

"(The pope) commends the souls of those who died to almighty God's loving mercy and implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved," the message said. "He joins you in asking the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good," it said.

The suspect in the Sunday attack, Darrell Brooks, 39, faces five counts of first-degree homicide. He was out on bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation earlier that day, police said.

