Left Menu

School recruitment irregularities: Bengal govt appeals before HC division bench against CBI order for enquiry

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:03 IST
School recruitment irregularities: Bengal govt appeals before HC division bench against CBI order for enquiry
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, challenging a single bench order that directed the CBI to hold an enquiry into alleged irregularities in appointments of Group D workers in schools by the board of secondary education.

The appeal is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench presided over by Justice Harish Tandon on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the state urged before the bench that an urgent hearing be given to its appeal.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday ordered the CBI to conduct an enquiry into alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group D staff in aided/sponsored schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on purported recommendations by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) and to find out whether there is any money trail involved.

The SSC had claimed before the court that it did not give recommendation letters for any of the 25 names of appointees submitted before the court by the petitioners.

The judge directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to constitute a committee, headed by an officer not below the rank of a joint director, with officers not below the rank of DIG to initiate the enquiry.

The court directed the CBI to file a preliminary report before it on December 21, when further orders in the matter will be passed.

The order was passed on a petition by some job aspirants claiming that appointments were given to persons after the expiry of the panel proposed for the posts of Group D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state and had produced a list of such alleged appointees before the court.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed that a copy of a list of alleged illegally appointed persons and copies of all affidavits used in this matter including the writ application be handed over to the advocate of the CBI at 3 pm on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021