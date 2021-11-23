NDPP appeals for early solution of Naga issue

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Tuesday appealed for an early resolution to the Naga political issue and asked all negotiating parties to expedite the ongoing negotiations and bring an early solution that is democratic honourable and acceptable to the people.

The NDPP made the appeal through an eight point resolution unanimously adopted during its 4th General Convention held here.

The NDPP appreciated the Government of India and all Naga negotiation parties for resuming the ongoing Naga political talks that had been stalled for some time. The party reiterated that it stands for an early resolution to the decades old Naga political issue and appealed to all the negotiating parties to expedite the ongoing negotiations and bring an early solution that is democratic honourable and acceptable to the people.

The NDPP welcomed the formation of the opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the spirit of encouraging the Naga National Political Groups to unite and come as one to bring about a common solution to the Naga issue. It reaffirmed its support to the UDA in its role as an active facilitator in the ongoing peace process.

The NDPP called upon all sections of the people to come together under the spirit of unity, brotherhood and oneness to work towards strengthening the ongoing peace talks so that all stakeholders contribute towards an early conclusion to the negotiations.

The NDPP said it supports the desire of the Naga people to live as one and also reiterated its support for the integration of all contiguous Naga areas under a single administrative unit.

The NDPP urged the state government to consider positive reforms that will enable economic growth, create employment opportunities, attract investment, enhance tourism potentials and promote brand Nagaland in a progressive manner to the national and international community.

Considering the agrarian status of Nagaland, the NDPP appealed to the state government to consider and institute a flagship programme for the farmers of the state.

The NDPP also requested the state government to continue its exercise in ensuring the empowerment of the youth and the student community of the state by creating conducive job opportunities and providing employment based on meritocracy.

While standing up for regionalism, the party affirmed to make all efforts in positively contributing towards the nation building process and taking Nagaland into the global forum to achieve our declared aspiration of ''change is coming''.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio while expounding on the party motto, deeds not words, said it is not only for the party leaders and legislators but all should make contributions for the growth of the party.

Saying that the Naga issue is the biggest commitment of NDPP, he called upon all to give efforts and go all out to facilitate it.

“If we achieve, we will be very happy that we could bring solution, peace and development. But even if not achieved, we will be contended that we did our best”, he said.

The chief minister also called upon all to take up challenges by remaining united so that people will trust the party and continue to support us.

Party leaders should know the government policies and decisions, specially on urban local bodies, SARFAESI Act and Register of Indigenous People of Nagaland and create awareness among the general public whenever and wherever required, said Rio.

NDPP president Chingwang Konyak reiterated that the party was formed in response to the people’s desire for a political party that will carry the voice and aspirations of the masses and respond to a need for change in the system of governance and perspectives to development.

