Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals held in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:17 IST
  Country:
  • India

Three Naxals involved in torching vehicles and firing on security forces were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the three were apprehended on Monday from their native village Dharmavaram under Pamed police station limits when a joint team of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and local police was on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

''They have been identified as Madvi Pojja, a militia section commander, and Velkam Malla alias Mallaya and Gatpalli Mukta alias Muthaiya, both lower rung functionaries. They are involved in incidents of loot, setting ablaze construction vehicles and machines, firing on security personnel between 2019 to 2021 here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

