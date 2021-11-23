Six insurgents arrested in Arunachal district

Security forces have apprehended six active cadres of various insurgent outfits operating in Arunachal Pradesh in the past couple of days, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

A joint team of Changlang police and Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of the NSCN-R from Nakang area in Changlang district on Monday, the official said.

The team also recovered opium, mobile phones and other articles from the possession of the arrested rebels who have been identified as the outfit's self-styled corporal Wangphik Khosai (20) and self-styled 2nd Lieutenant 30-year-old Ngongpong Hondique, Changlang superintendent of police Mihin Gambo said.

The arrested ultras were involved in forceful extortion in Changlang and Tirap districts, he said.

In another incident, the 14 Rajput Regiment of the Army in coordination with Changlang district police apprehended four active cadres of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) from Namphai-II and Nampong areas on Saturday last.

Mobile phones, sim cards and foreign currencies were recovered from their possession, the SP said.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as ENNG self-styled Capt Wangjan Pangtha, Hunsela Tikhak, self-styled corporal Monpi Mamai and self-styled Private Nyalu Wangsa and were involved in forceful extortion in Changlang and Tirap districts, he added.

