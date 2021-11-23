US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as rising yields dent tech shares
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:04 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while bank shares extended gains as investors priced in early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67 points at the open to 35,619.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.10%, at 4,678.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.25 points, or 0.29%, to 15,809.50 at the opening bell.
