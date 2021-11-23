Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as rising yields dent tech shares

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as rising yields dent tech shares

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while bank shares extended gains as investors priced in early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67 points at the open to 35,619.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.10%, at 4,678.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.25 points, or 0.29%, to 15,809.50 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021