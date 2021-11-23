Left Menu

Father gets death sentence for raping minor daughter

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:15 IST
A 40-year-old man was sentenced to death on Tuesday by a court here for raping his minor daughter.

Additional Session Judge Nitin Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on the convict, special district government counsel advocate Sant Pratap Singh said.

Singh said the court sentenced the man belonging to a village under Sujauli police station after convicting him in less than three months after the registration of the case against him. The father had married his minor daughter to a man but had been raping him after bringing her back home after her ‘nikah’, said Singh.

The case against the man was lodged on the complaint of the 14-year-old victim’s mother on August 25 this year after she caught her husband raping their daughter.

The victim subsequently disclosed to her and her brother that she had been facing the trauma for the last two years but kept quiet under the father’s threat.

On the woman’s complaint, a case under section 376 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered, the accused was arrested and put on trial.

