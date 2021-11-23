Left Menu

CBI arrests enforcement officer of EPFO in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:42 IST
The CBI on Tuesday arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation in a case of alleged bribery of Rs one lakh, officials said.

The action came on a complaint that Anil Kumar, the enforcement officer posted at Jagadhari in Haryana, had opened an inquiry against the complainant under the Code of Civil Procedure.

The complainant alleged the inquiry was opened even though all dues for the period of November 2018 to July 2019 relating to the provident fund of the employees of his firm were deposited.

''It was also alleged that during the said enquiry, the enforcement officer informed the complainant to contact a private person (Ashok Gupta) for getting clearance in the said enquiry.

''Accordingly, the complainant met the person who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh on behalf of enforcement officer in lieu of settling the enquiry,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

After getting the information, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant at the behest of the EPFO enforcement officer.

''The enforcement officer was also caught. Searches were conducted today at the premises of the accused at Jagadhari in Haryana,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

