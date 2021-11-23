IG level BSF-BGB talks for better border management, stress on use of non-lethal methods

The IG level four-day border coordination conference of BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began here on Tuesday to discuss various issues related to border management, officials said.

The conference is being held days after two Bangladeshi nationals were killed along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district during an operation by BSF to thwart an alleged cattle smuggling bid.

According to BSF officials, the ten-member Border Security Force delegation led by its South Bengal frontier inspector general Anurag Garg held talks with a ten-member BGB delegation. Both sides discussed various issues related to border management and discussed the use of more non-lethal methods at the border.

“During the conference various issues of mutual interest were discussed for effective border management including joint efforts against trans-border crime, measures to check illegal cross border movement and better border guarding and management. Both the sides stressed the use of non-lethal methods in border management,” Garg said.

The 16th Border Coordination Conference of IG Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Region Commanderas is being held here from November 23-26.

“The conference aims to improve the border domination and resolve various border-related issues in the interest of both the countries. It is also aimed to further strengthen the friendship between the two Border Guarding Forces,” a BSF statement said.

Both sides will also discuss the Coordinated Border Management Plan, which includes simultaneous coordinated patrols both during the day and night, sharing of intelligence, identifying vulnerable areas and conduct of various other activities which go a long way in enhancing confidence-building between the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh, the statement said.

