Andhra Assembly withdraws resolution to abolish Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution withdrawing its earlier resolution seeking the abolishing of the Legislative Council. Moving the resolution, Minister for Legislative Affairs, Buggana Rajendranath said the resolution was adopted by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on January 27, 2020 seeking abolition of the Legislative Council of the state.

The resolution was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for consideration and with response not coming and ambiguity and dilemma on the functioning of the House prevailing, the state Government has decided to withdraw the earlier resolution. The decision for the abolition of the Council was taken to remove intentional and avoidable delays in the passing of Bills, he said.

The minister said that the resolution was escalated to the Centre for necessary action. However, despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and elapse of a considerable period of time of one year and ten months, there was no action from the Centre, he said. "In the meantime, the Council has been functioning and discharging its bounden duties. However, there was uncertainty amongst the members over the inordinate delay as the matter was kept pending with the Union Home Ministry and there being no time-frame for the process to be completed, it was considered necessary to put an end to the prevailing situation of uncertainty and ambiguity, which has been affecting the dignity and decorum associated with the Council and its members," Rajendranath said.

"This is reason, we propose to withdraw the resolution of January 27, 2020 and instead continue with the Council which is in existence," he said. Later, the House adopted the resolution unanimously. (ANI)

