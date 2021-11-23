CBI arrests two persons including EPFO official for taking bribe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Enforcement Officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a private person in an alleged bribery case in Haryana. The arrested accused were identified as Enforcement Officer Anil Kumar and Ashok Gupta.

A case was registered on a complaint against the accused. It was alleged that the complainant had deposited all dues for the period November 2018 to July 2019 relating to provident fund in respect of the employees of his firm. It was further alleged that the EPFO, Jagadhari opened an enquiry under Civil Procedure Code, 1908 against the complainant's firm. It was also alleged that during the said enquiry, the Enforcement Office, EPFO informed the complainant to contact a private person for getting clearance in the said enquiry.

Accordingly, the complainant met the said private person who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh on behalf of Enforcement Officer in lieu of settling the enquiry. CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant at the behest of Enforcement Officer, EPFO. The Enforcement Officer was also caught.

Searches are being conducted on the premises of accused in Jagadhari (Haryana), said the CBI official. "Both the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court on Wednesday," said a CBI official. (ANI)

