Security guard stabbed to death in front of his daughters

A man, who was working as a security guard, was brutally stabbed to death at his house, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Deepak Kumar (46), a native of Bihar, was working as a security guard in an education institution. His wife had gone to her parents house in Bihar leaving his two daughters with Kumar.

On Sunday night, the assailants barged into his residence and stabbed him to death in front of his children. Police suspect the involvement of one of his daughter's friends. An investigation is underway.

