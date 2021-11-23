Left Menu

Security guard stabbed to death in front of his daughters

A man, who was working as a security guard, was brutally stabbed to death at his house, police said on Tuesday.According to police, Deepak Kumar 46, a native of Bihar, was working as a security guard in an education institution. An investigation is underway.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:23 IST
Security guard stabbed to death in front of his daughters
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who was working as a security guard, was brutally stabbed to death at his house, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Deepak Kumar (46), a native of Bihar, was working as a security guard in an education institution. His wife had gone to her parents house in Bihar leaving his two daughters with Kumar.

On Sunday night, the assailants barged into his residence and stabbed him to death in front of his children. Police suspect the involvement of one of his daughter's friends. An investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021