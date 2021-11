BRIEF-EMA's CHMP Starts Evaluating Marketing Authorisation Application For Merck's Lagevrio

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA’S CHMP STARTED EVALUATING THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LAGEVRIO (MOLNUPIRAVIR): 23/11/2021

* EMA: EMA WILL ASSESS THE BENEFITS AND RISKS OF LAGEVRIO UNDER A REDUCED TIMELINE * EMA: COULD ISSUE OPINION WITHIN WEEKS IF DATA SUBMITTED ARE SUFFICIENTLY ROBUST AND COMPLETE TO SHOW THE EFFICACY, SAFETY AND QUALITY OF THE MEDICINE

