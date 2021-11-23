Left Menu

3 held after smash-and-grab theft at Los Angeles luxury mall

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:40 IST
3 held after smash-and-grab theft at Los Angeles luxury mall
  • Country:
  • United States

A group of thieves smashed windows at department store at a luxury mall in Los Angeles late Monday, triggering a police pursuit, police said.

The latest incident in a trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store at The Grove retail and entertainment complex.

The group struck around 10:40 pm, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Officers pursued an SUV involved in the crime, the chase ended in South Los Angeles and three people were taken into custody, he said.

The number of people involved in the crime was not known, Madison said.

The Grove incident followed a weekend of similar smash-and-grab thefts in the San Francisco Bay Area and Beverly Hills.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021