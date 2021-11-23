PM Modi urges citizens to read more about those who have been conferred Gallantry Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the fellow citizens to read more about those who have been conferred Gallantry Awards. The Prime Minister said that those who have been conferred at the Defence Investiture Ceremonies are outstanding individuals who have put duty before everything else.

"Attended Defence Investiture Ceremonies today. I urge our fellow citizens to read more about those who have been conferred the Gallantry Awards. Their heroism will inspire you all. These are outstanding individuals who have put duty before everything else. India is proud of them," PM Modi tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred five Kirti Chakra, including four posthumous, five Vir Chakras, including four posthumous and nine Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-4) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi today.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty, the Ministry of Defence informed today. The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 26 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)