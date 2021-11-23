Left Menu

Security near Indo-Pak border being enhanced: Pb Deputy CM Randhawa

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said security near the India-Pakistan border is being increased.During a meeting with the police top brass, he also said the Punjab government will soon install CCTV cameras in rural areas to ensure safety of people.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:54 IST
Security near Indo-Pak border being enhanced: Pb Deputy CM Randhawa
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said security near the India-Pakistan border is being increased.

During a meeting with the police top brass, he also said the Punjab government will soon install CCTV cameras in rural areas to ensure safety of people. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota, police commissioners of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana and other senior police officers, an official statement said.

Night patrolling and deployment of police have been increased near the India-Pakistan border as part of measures to enhance security, Randhawa said.

Taking strong note of unauthorised deployment of gunmen on duty from police battalions and police stations, he directed all the police zonal inspectors general and deputy inspectors general to conduct an audit in this regard and submit a report by November 25.

On police officers and personnel going out of their jurisdiction without prior approval, Randhawa ordered that no personnel will leave their area of jurisdiction without permission from the supervising officer. The violation of this order will attract strict disciplinary action, said the deputy chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021