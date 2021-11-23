Security near Indo-Pak border being enhanced: Pb Deputy CM Randhawa

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said security near the India-Pakistan border is being increased.

During a meeting with the police top brass, he also said the Punjab government will soon install CCTV cameras in rural areas to ensure safety of people. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota, police commissioners of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana and other senior police officers, an official statement said.

Night patrolling and deployment of police have been increased near the India-Pakistan border as part of measures to enhance security, Randhawa said.

Taking strong note of unauthorised deployment of gunmen on duty from police battalions and police stations, he directed all the police zonal inspectors general and deputy inspectors general to conduct an audit in this regard and submit a report by November 25.

On police officers and personnel going out of their jurisdiction without prior approval, Randhawa ordered that no personnel will leave their area of jurisdiction without permission from the supervising officer. The violation of this order will attract strict disciplinary action, said the deputy chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)