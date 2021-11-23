Left Menu

Maha: NCB busts drug manufacturing unit in Nanded, 3 held; raids on in MP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:29 IST
Maha: NCB busts drug manufacturing unit in Nanded, 3 held; raids on in MP
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug manufacturing unit in Kamtha area of Maharashtra's Nanded district and apprehended three persons, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit on Monday raided three shops, where a drug manufacturing unit was being operated, the official said.

The NCB team seized 111 kg of poppy straw, 1.4 kg of opium, Rs 1.55 lakh cash, and recovered equipment such as two grinding machines, an electronic scale and a note counting machine, he said.

Three persons, identified as Hardayal Singh Gulab Singh Katodiya, Jivan Singh Avtar Singh Chopra and Jitender Singh Pragan Singh Bullar, were held, he said.

Based on information gathered from the Nanded operation, raids were being conducted in various locations in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021