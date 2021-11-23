Maha: NCB busts drug manufacturing unit in Nanded, 3 held; raids on in MP
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug manufacturing unit in Kamtha area of Maharashtra's Nanded district and apprehended three persons, an official said on Tuesday.
Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit on Monday raided three shops, where a drug manufacturing unit was being operated, the official said.
The NCB team seized 111 kg of poppy straw, 1.4 kg of opium, Rs 1.55 lakh cash, and recovered equipment such as two grinding machines, an electronic scale and a note counting machine, he said.
Three persons, identified as Hardayal Singh Gulab Singh Katodiya, Jivan Singh Avtar Singh Chopra and Jitender Singh Pragan Singh Bullar, were held, he said.
Based on information gathered from the Nanded operation, raids were being conducted in various locations in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he added.
