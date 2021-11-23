Left Menu

Nagpur tehsil computer operator held by ACB for demanding Rs 70 for income cert

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:35 IST
Nagpur tehsil computer operator held by ACB for demanding Rs 70 for income cert
  • Country:
  • India

A computer operator attached to Nagpur tehsil's 'setu suvidha kendra' was caught on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding Rs 70 as bribe from a person to issue an income certificate, an official said. He identified the arrested person as Pawan Eknath Binekar (31), who has been charged by Sadar police under Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainant wanted an income certificate for his daughter's education scholarship. he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021