Nagpur tehsil computer operator held by ACB for demanding Rs 70 for income cert
A computer operator attached to Nagpur tehsil's 'setu suvidha kendra' was caught on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding Rs 70 as bribe from a person to issue an income certificate, an official said. He identified the arrested person as Pawan Eknath Binekar (31), who has been charged by Sadar police under Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainant wanted an income certificate for his daughter's education scholarship. he added.
