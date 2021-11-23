Left Menu

Palamu Central jail woman inmate dies after delivering stillborn baby

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:41 IST
A 30-year-old woman inmate of Palamu Central jail died within hours after she delivered a stillborn baby on Tuesday, a senior jail official said.

The woman identified as Kalo Devi was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital after she had labour pain, where she delivered a stillborn baby on Sunday, said Jail Superintendent, Jitendra Kumar.

Kalo Devi died 28-hours later on Tuesday, he said.

Kumar said the victim was rushed to the hospital on the advice of on-duty doctor of the jail and delivered a stillborn baby.

Kalo Devi and her husband Samjit Oraon were in the jail since March in connection with a murder case. Kalo Devi was pregnant when she was arrested, Kumar said.

The body was handed over to Kalo Devi's father Brij Oraon following the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

