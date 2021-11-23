Palamu Central jail woman inmate dies after delivering stillborn baby
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old woman inmate of Palamu Central jail died within hours after she delivered a stillborn baby on Tuesday, a senior jail official said.
The woman identified as Kalo Devi was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital after she had labour pain, where she delivered a stillborn baby on Sunday, said Jail Superintendent, Jitendra Kumar.
Kalo Devi died 28-hours later on Tuesday, he said.
Kumar said the victim was rushed to the hospital on the advice of on-duty doctor of the jail and delivered a stillborn baby.
Kalo Devi and her husband Samjit Oraon were in the jail since March in connection with a murder case. Kalo Devi was pregnant when she was arrested, Kumar said.
The body was handed over to Kalo Devi's father Brij Oraon following the post-mortem.
