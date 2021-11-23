Left Menu

One more PFI office-bearer arrested over RSS worker's murder in Kerala

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police probing the killing of a RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday arrested one more office-bearer of the Popular Front India (PFI) in connection with the case.

This is the second arrest in the case. Police said the arrested PFI office-bearer had directly participated in the killing RSS worker S Sanjith on November 15 in Mambaram in the district.

Police had on Monday arrested another office-bearer of the PFI who had also allegedly directly participated in the killing of Sanjith.

The identity of the arrested persons have not been disclosed as the investigation team wanted to carry out identification parade of the culprits allegedly involved in the crime.

The victim's wife had said she could identify the people who came in a car and killed her husband.

The 27-year old man was hacked to death while he was taking his wife to her workplace, the police had said.

BJP state president K Surendran had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

