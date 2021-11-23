Ghaziabad court pronounces life term to man, wife, son in property dealer murder case

A court here has awarded life term to a man, his wife and son in a case of murder of a property dealer in Mahajanan area of Muradnagar over a monetary dispute. District and sessions judge Sunil Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Parshuram, his wife Beena and elder son Ananat. A decision on Parshuram's minor son would be taken later. Property dealer Ajay alias Teekam had lent Rs 2 lakh to his neighbour Parshuram, who did not return the money despite several reminders. On August 12, 2015, Beena reached Teekam's house and called him outside saying they would repay his money. When Teekam came out, Beena, Ananat and their minor son caught hold of him and Parshuram fired upon him. All four fled away from the spot. Additional district government counsel Sanjay Tyagi told PTI that Teekam was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

An FIR was lodged by Teekam's brother Deepak Chaudhary. The accused were arrested a few days after the incident and were sent to jail. Eleven witnesses were produced before the court. After listening to the arguments of both the parties, the judge awarded life term to the three. PTI COR ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)