Nagpur: 4-year-old boy falls into canal, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:56 IST
A 4-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Kohali village in Kalmeshwar tehsil of Nagpur. police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the child has been identified as Ghanshyam Govinda Nimje, a police official said.

He was playing near the canal and lost balance and fell in, the Kalmeshwar police station official said.

