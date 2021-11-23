Nagpur: 4-year-old boy falls into canal, dies

A 4-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Kohali village in Kalmeshwar tehsil of Nagpur. police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the child has been identified as Ghanshyam Govinda Nimje, a police official said.

He was playing near the canal and lost balance and fell in, the Kalmeshwar police station official said.

