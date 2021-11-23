Left Menu

Man dies after being slapped by friend during drinking session

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:46 IST
Man dies after being slapped by friend during drinking session
  • Country:
  • India

A 27 year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping his friend during a drinking session in Kurla, resulting in the latter's death, a police official said on Tuesday.

Rahul Kamble and Avinash Balekar were drinking in a building on Monday and an argument broke out between them, the VB Nagar police station official said.

''Kamble slapped Balekar, who fell unconscious and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Kamble was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021