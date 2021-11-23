Man dies after being slapped by friend during drinking session

A 27 year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping his friend during a drinking session in Kurla, resulting in the latter's death, a police official said on Tuesday.

Rahul Kamble and Avinash Balekar were drinking in a building on Monday and an argument broke out between them, the VB Nagar police station official said.

''Kamble slapped Balekar, who fell unconscious and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Kamble was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)