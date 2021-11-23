Man dies after being slapped by friend during drinking session
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:46 IST
A 27 year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping his friend during a drinking session in Kurla, resulting in the latter's death, a police official said on Tuesday.
Rahul Kamble and Avinash Balekar were drinking in a building on Monday and an argument broke out between them, the VB Nagar police station official said.
''Kamble slapped Balekar, who fell unconscious and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Kamble was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' he said.
