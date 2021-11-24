Left Menu

Ukrainian air force holds drills, including air strikes

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 00:19 IST
Ukraine has held drills of its air force, including the practice of airstrikes, on training grounds in the south of the country, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that Su-24M and Su-25 planes, under cover of MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters, made simulated airstrikes and hit air and surface targets as though they were in the Black Sea.

Ukraine intensified military exercises amid rising concern over Russian troop movements near Ukrainian borders that Kyiv said could pave the way for a sharp military escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

