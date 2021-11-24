Left Menu

Trader found dead under mysterious circumstances in hotel in UP’s Etah

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:07 IST
The body of a 25-year-old trader from Muzaffarnagar was found under mysterious circumstances in a hotel here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Abhay Arora (25).

The crystal trader had come here on Monday for some business-related work and was staying in a hotel on the Agra-Etah road under Kotwali Police Station, they said.

The hotel staff informed the police and the body was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Kalu Singh said prima facie, it does not seem to be a case of murder.

The family members have been informed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

