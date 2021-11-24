Left Menu

U.S. envoy on Afghanistan to return to Doha next week to meeting Taliban -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:31 IST
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West will visit Doha next week for two weeks of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

“They’ll discuss… our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage for U.S. citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country.”

