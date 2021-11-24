Left Menu

Sudan PM Hamdok says investigation launched into violations against protesters -state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 02:43 IST
Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told a group from the main civilian opposition coalition that an investigation has been launched into violations committed against protesters since the military power grab on Oct. 25, the state news agency (SUNA) said on Tuesday.

