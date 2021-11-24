Left Menu

Mexico pulls nomination of Herrera for central bank chief-key lawmaker

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-11-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 02:48 IST
The Mexican government has withdrawn the nomination of former finance minister Arturo Herrera to be the next governor of the central bank, the Senate leader of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling party said on Tuesday.

Senator Ricardo Monreal told reporters about the withdrawn nomination on Thursday, adding that there is time for the Senate to ratify whoever is proposed to take charge of the bank.

