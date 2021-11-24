Saudi-led coalition to target military targets in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on "legitimate" military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.

