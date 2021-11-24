Syrian air defenses confront 'hostile targets' over Homs - state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 05:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian air defenses confronted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city Homs, official media said on Wednesday.
"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defenses are responding," state TV reported.
