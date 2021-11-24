Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack above Homs -state media

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city of Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding," state media reported. Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack on Syria's central region, Syrian state TV said.

The attack also resulted in material damage. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)