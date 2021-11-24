Left Menu

Assam: Guwahati police recovers 50,000 tablets of 'World is Yours' drug

Guwahati police recovered 50,000 tablets of the 'World is Yours' drug, informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 09:54 IST
The recovered drugs by Guwahati Police. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati police recovered 50,000 tablets of the 'World is Yours' drug, informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Sarma said, "AssamAgainstDrugs. Another major drug haul by Assam police. The timely interception by GuwahatiPol has led to the successful recovery of 50,000 'World is Yours' tablets. We shall not allow our youth to get trapped by the drugs menace." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

