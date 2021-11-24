Left Menu

Man acquitted in arms case after 26 years

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 11:47 IST
Man acquitted in arms case after 26 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six years after a case was registered against a man under the Arms Act, a court here has acquitted him.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Manoj Kumar Jatave, on Tuesday acquitted Salahuddin, saying the prosecution has failed to prove its case and provide any witness.

According to the prosecution, four cartridges were recovered from the possession of Salahuddin in 1995 and a case was lodged against him under the Arms Act.

A charge sheet was later filed in the court against the accused.

The accused had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

