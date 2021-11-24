Left Menu

India administered 76,58,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 118.44 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:25 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 118.44 cr
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India administered 76,58,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 118.44 crore. "With the administration of 76,58,203 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,18,44,23,573 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,22,71,257 sessions," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Of the total, 1,03,82,725 health care workers received the first dose and 94,26,512 second vaccine doses; 1,83,76,833 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,63,60,597 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to front line workers. According to the health ministry, 44,66,37,552 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 19,89,48,841 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 18,17,64,052 people have received the first dose and 11,33,02,934 have received the second dose whereas 11,38,31,778 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,53,91,749 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years. Meanwhile, India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload of the infection stands at 1,11,481, which is the lowest in 537 days. As many as 437 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,66,584. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

