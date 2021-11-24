Left Menu

First train under Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to leave for Ayodhya on Dec 3: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, the first train will leave for Ayodhya on December 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, the first train will leave for Ayodhya on December 3. Addressing a press conference here in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, there are 12 places where the senior citizens of Delhi can visit. The senior citizen can take one attendant with themself."

"Till now, 36,000 people have been benefitted under the yojana. Under the scheme for senior citizens of Delhi, we are sending them to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Our first train for Ayodhya will be leaving on 3rd December. The registration has been started on the e-district portal of the Delhi government," said the Delhi Chief Minister. "We have also added Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu to the list of pilgrimage sites covered under this free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi," Kejriwal added.

Earlier, on October 26, Arvind Kejriwal had offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

