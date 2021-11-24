Left Menu

Man found dead in hotel in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abhay Arora, 25, they said.

Police said Arora had travelled to Etah for some business-related work a couple of days ago and was staying at a hotel. However, when he did not venture out of his room, his driver brought the incident to the notice of the hotel staff and the police.

Arora was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room, police said, adding investigation into the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

