Chhattisgarh: Two held for bootlegging in Raipur; liquor worth Rs 4 lakh seized

Earlier in August, the Bilaspur unit of the state Excise department had arrested Jain for his alleged involvement in bootlegging, following which he was suspended.

The police have arrested a suspended CRPF constable and a local man in connection with bootlegging and seized liquor worth Rs 4 lakh from them in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Raipur's cyber cell and Civil Lines police arrested the duo with eight boxes of expensive liquor on Tuesday evening, the official said.

The estimated market value of the seized alcohol was around Rs 4 lakh, he said.

Suspended CRPF constable Ganesh Jain (35), a resident of Mahavir Nagar under New Rajendra Nagar police station, and Sheikh Muin (32) of Santoshi Nagar under Tikrapara police station, have been booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act, he said. "Earlier in August, the Bilaspur unit of the state Excise department had arrested Jain for his alleged involvement in bootlegging, following which he was suspended. Preliminary probe revealed that the seized liquor had been smuggled into the state from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh," the official said.

Further investigation is under way in the case, he added.

