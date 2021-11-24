Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at UP's Kanpur for two day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for his two-day visit here.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:35 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for his two-day visit here. He was welcomed by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath receiving President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh," President tweeted. President Kovind will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24.

On November 25, the President will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

