ISI planning to attack pro-Hindu leaders in Punjab before elections

Intelligence agencies have alerted Punjab Police to increase the security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pro-Hindu leaders in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Intelligence agencies have alerted Punjab Police to increase the security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pro-Hindu leaders in the state. A senior official said the alert was issued after they received input that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box to target Hindu politicians and shakhas organised by RSS before the state elections to create law and order issue.

On November 21, some unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants hurled the grenade in the military area in Pathankot. No casualty was reported in the incident. As per security agencies, since August 15, more than 25 incidents of drones entering Indian borders have been reported. Around 11 tiffins that contained drugs and explosives have been recovered.

The official added that they have shared a list of leaders on target of terrorists with Punjab Police and have requested to provide they security as per threat perception. However, after the recent grenade attack in Pathankot, Punjab Police has alerted all border districts to be on high alert and increase patrolling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

