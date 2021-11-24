ACB raids on 15 govt officers' premises in Karnataka

In a major crackdown on government officials accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday carried out searches at 60 locations across Karnataka.

As many as 400 ACB officials raided the premises of 15 officers of various departments, in the state capital, Mangaluru, Mandya, and Ballari.

''Today the ACB conducted a search in 60 places with respect to disproportionate of assets cases registered against 15 officers by a team of 8 superintendents of police, 100 officers and 300 staff,'' the ACB said in a statement.

According to the Bureau, raids were conducted at locations belonging to Mangalore Smart City Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Mandya Executive Engineer Srinivas K, Doddaballapura Revenue Inspector Lakshminarashimaiah, Former Project Manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Bengaluru Nandini Dairy general manager B Krishna Reddy, Gadag Agriculture Department, Joint Director T S Rudreshappa and Bailahongala cooperative development officer A K Masti among others.

ACB sources said they seized property-related documents, huge quantities of gold and silver ornaments, cash and investment documents from them.

Nearly seven kilograms of gold and cash to the tune of Rs 15 lakh was recovered from Gadag Agriculture Department, Joint Director Rudreshappa's residence.

The ACB had recently raided the Bangalore Development Authority officials recently in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of plots in a few layouts developed by BDA.

