Germany's Green party says deal ready for 3-party coalition
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:51 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Greens say a three-party agreement to form the next government will be presented Wednesday.
The Green party has been negotiating a deal with the center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats since a national election on Sept. 26.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Social worker Mohammad Shareef receives Padma Shri award
I am fine with people having a laugh at my expense: Shastri on social media trolling
Unpalatable remarks on social media against judges; when you see hard work they do, difficult for us to comprehend: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Canada's opposition New Democrats say they can back PM Trudeau, but rule out coalition
Rijiju expresses concern over unpalatable remarks made on social media against judges