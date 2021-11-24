Orange chairman/CEO Richard given one year suspended prison in Tapie fraud case
Stephane Richard, the head of France's biggest telecoms company Orange, was given a one year suspended prison sentence after being convicted on Wednesday of complicity of misuse of public funds by a Paris appeals court.
The case dates back to a 400 million-euro ($449.8 million)French state payout to the late business tycoon Bernard Tapie in 2008.
Richard was also fined 50,000 euros.
